School closes and villagers lose water supplies after burst pipe

By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST
Hose Primary School, which had to close early due to water supply issues
Hose Primary School, which had to close early due to water supply issues
A burst pipe has badly impacted water supplies for villagers and caused a school to close early today (Thursday).

Severn Trent has sent a team to repair the damage, which affected the network in the Melton Mowbrary area and villages including Ashby Folville, Brooksby, Harby, Hickling, Hoby, Ragdale, Rotherby, Scalford, Somerby, Stonesby, Waltham on the Wolds, and Wymondham.

Hoby Church of England Primary School asked parents to pick their children up early from 12.30pm, after lunch, because of the issues.

In an email sent out by headteacher Lianne Hough, she wrote: “We have received information from Severn Trent advising that there is a major issue with the water supply.

“Currently we have got some water in our tank but this will deplete rapidly.

“Children have all got full water bottles but our supply will very quickly dry up and mean we cannot flush toilets or provide additional drinking water.”

She adds: “Please do let us know if you are struggling to make arrangements or wish to discuss the situation.”

Work is ongoing on the damaged pipe with the aim of restoring full supply quickly.

A Severn Trent spokesperson told the Melton Times: “Some customers may be experiencing a low or disrupted water supply in the LE13 and LE14 area, which is due to a burst pipe.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve the issue and get everything back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re sorry for any disruption caused and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we complete this repair.”

