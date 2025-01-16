Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, and county deputy leader, Councillor Margaret Glancy meet some of the pupils at Birch Wood Area Special School last month

Staff and parents at Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School are campaigning for more changing areas to be provided in the town for children and young people with disabilities.

They collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition and presented it to Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, in the hope that the council can set up more accessible spaces to change in.

A ‘Changing Place’ is defined as a specialist changing area, large enough for wheelchair access with a full-sized changing bed and a hoist.

The only town options for families at present are at Melton Carnegie Museum and the Melton Mencap centre but these are only available during opening hours.

The issue has a big impact on families with youngsters with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) not being able to spend time at community events or visiting shops and restaurants.

Hannah O'Mara, assistant headteacher at Birch Wood, told the Melton Times: “None of our young people should ever have to suffer the indignity of being changed on a toilet floor.

"Additionally, our parents and carers should not have to risk their physical health lifting their children, because they do not have access to a hoist.

"None of our young people should have to sit in their own bodily fluids for prolonged periods of time because there are no facilities available and families should not have to cut short their time in the community due to a lack of accessible toilets.”

The school’s post-16 students have taken to the streets and asked Melton residents to sign their petition while pupils from their PMLD provision classes used communication switches to ask staff members to sign too.

The Mayor visited the school last month, along with council deputy leader, Councillor Margaret Glancy, where they found out more about the campaign.

Council leader Pip Allnatt commented: “I fully support the petition and recognise the need to provide dignity and safety around a very basic facility that will enable all of our citizens to take part in life outside the home.

"We have already taken action to ensure that this has been added to the requirements for the building development next to the Stockyard and I wish to thank all at Birch Wood for taking an active role in pushing for this.”