Scalford Primary School Open Afternoons

Children at Scalford Primary School

Scalford Primary School is holding its first open afternoons of the year and would love to welcome families from across Melton to come and visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The primary school, which is situated in the heart of Scalford village, is holding two open afternoons this term; one on the 24th September and the other on the 13th October.

Families with preschool children, who are looking for a primary school place for September 2026, are encouraged to come and have a look at this wonderful school, just minutes from Melton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to its team of experienced and dedicated staff, it is a school full of opportunities for children aged 4 - 11 and is bursting with ideas to help bring learning to life. Being a small school, every child is known, their birthdays are celebrated and their interests cared for, meaning they feel happy and included and so they thrive and grow in confidence daily.

To book onto one of the Open Afternoons or to arrange a tour at another time, please contact the school via [email protected] or call 01664 444282