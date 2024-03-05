Maggie Wilson with her updated book

Maggie Wilson brought the book out - ‘Ready for School’, published by Cassells – back in 1988 when she was head at Langham CE Primary School.

It sold well and went out of print but Maggie spent time during the Covid pandemic revising and updating her book after speaking to teachers, parents and carers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All proceeds from sales will go to Home-Start Horizons in Leicester, which supports young people and their families across the county.

Maggie said: “I was a trustee of Home-Start for many years after I retired, when a group was based in Melton, and I consider that the work the volunteers do with the families with which they work, is enormously important.