Pupils enjoy spending time in Somerby Primary School's newly refurbished library

They didn’t have Nick Knowles to lead the refurb but head Andrea Brown praised the way teachers and other employees worked together to transform the reading area at Somerby Primary School.

The library was in need of a full refurbishment, including new paint and carpeting, and the DIY project took many months, with staff generously donating their time and efforts to do much of the work themselves.

Ms Brown said: “Performing the renovations has been like an episode of DIY SOS.

"Staff and leaders have shown real teamwork in completing the project and I am delighted to have achieved the dream I had two years ago.

“We are a very small school in a small community, but we believe our children deserve the very best and should never miss out on the chance to enjoy reading.”

It was also supported by fundraising from Friends of Somerby School (FOSS), as well as a kind donation from Somerby Town Estate.

To help get more pupils excited about reading, the new library has been designed with a topic-based approach, including an area which celebrates diversity and ‘Pride’, as well as an area specifically for supporting children’s mental health as part of the school’s emotional literacy support.

Children are able to enjoy library time as part of their literacy learning but they can also use it over the lunch break and at playtimes, enjoying the soft furnishings and the calm feel of the room.

Ms Brown, who has been head for two years, said many pupils were now excited to return for the autumn term to make use of their renovated library.

She added: "It is such a pleasure to be able to give the pupils an inviting new space to spend time browsing and enjoying books.

"We should say thanks very much to all our generous supporters and all who lent a hand and brought this idea to life.”