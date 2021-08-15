Ratcliffe College headteacher ‘so proud’ of GCSE and A-level students

Tpo achieving Ratcliffe College students celebrate their GCSE results, from left, Danai Masiyakurima, Eleni Malhan, Ethan Starley and Victoria Wheatley and Holly Clark EMN-210815-171728001

Jonathan Reddin said the grades mirrored results in previous years, commenting: “I am so proud of our students’ achievements.

“Following the government’s announcement to cancel public examinations this year, this cohort worked exceptionally hard to ensure that they achieved their potential.

“Students have had to cope with so much uncertainty with respect to their GCSE grades in recent months and these results are proof of their resilience.

Ratcliffe College students celebrate excellent A-level results EMN-210815-171717001

“On behalf of the students, I would also like to thank their teachers who adapted swiftly and professionally to the changes enforced upon schools to ensure that this GCSE cohort has achieved the grades they deserve.

“We are very excited to be welcoming this group of students into our fantastic Sixth Form in September and we look forward to their continued success as they begin their A Levels.”

Special mention went to Holly Clark, Eleni Malhan, Danai Masiyakurima, Ethan Starley and Victoria Wheatley, who achieved grade 9s or grade 8s in their subjects.

Holly said: “The support I’ve received from staff during the past year or so has been fantastic, especially considering everything has been a bit weird.”

Ethan commented: “It all feels a bit surreal really but I’m really pleased with my results and can’t wait to come back to Sixth Form in September.”

Victoria explained: “I feel a lot closer to the staff and students at Ratcliffe, especially with all the challenges we’ve faced, we’ve all pulled together much more.”

The college is holding an open morning on Saturday September 25, between 9.30am and 12.00pm - go to www.ratcliffecollege.com/visit to book a place.

***This year’s A-level students at Ratcliffe College achieved 58 per cent results with at least an A* or A, with 82 per cent attaining A* to B grades. Nine out of 10 students have secured a place at their first choice university and overall there was a 100 per cent pas rate of A-level subjects.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, commented: “This cohort of students have shown incredible character over the past two years and fully deserve their success.

“They have always been a tight knit bunch and we are especially proud of the way in which they have supported one another during lockdown and remained true to our mission as a Catholic School.

“Year 13 were deprived of so many opportunities that their predecessors would have taken for granted, but they have remained positive throughout the COVID-19 crisis, channelling their energy into their academic studies, and living out the Christian ethos of our school by helping one another through difficult moments.

“We are immensely proud of them all.”

He added: “It is our hope that the class of 2021 will not be defined by the impact of the pandemic but, instead, by the values they have embraced at Ratcliffe.”

The following students achieved straight A* grades: Humzah Ali, a Sir Thomas White Scholar will read French at Oxford. Max Chapman will read chemistry at the University of Warwick. Rishi Desai will attend the University of Bristol to read economics while Dani Hendry will read history at the University of Edinburgh.

In addition, Ihuoma Osuji has attained a place at the University of Southampton to read medicine and Hadia Hussain has gained a place at the University of Nottingham to read law.

Drumhil Rajpara will read mechanical engineering at UCL, whilst Nikhil Rajpra will read chemical engineering at the University of Nottingham. Congratulations have also been extended to Eleanor Shaw, who will read sport and exercise science at Bath University.

Many other students achieved an impressive combination of A* and A grades, including Head Girl Sophie Brown, who has been accepted onto a Flying Start Degree Apprenticeship with PwC which she will do in conjunction with her undergraduate degree in Computer Science at the University of Leeds and Head

Boy Archie Heaney, who has won a QUEST Scholarship for a civil engineering degree at the University of Bristol.

Sophie said: “I’m so pleased with my results and would like to thanks the staff for everything, my time at Ratcliffe has been unforgettable.”