Pupils 'thrilled' to meet the Mayor on a visit to the council
Pupils from Melton’s Sherard Primary School were ‘thrilled’ to visit the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, at Melton Borough Council.
They were invited to the council chambers at Parkside to see how decisions are made in local government.
The children who attended are in the Year 6 Leadership Team at the school and lead the school council alongside their headteacher, Helena Blumfield.
Mrs Blumfield said: "They were thrilled to see where the Mayor works and learn about how the meetings are conducted in the chambers.”
