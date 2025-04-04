Sherard Primary School pupils with Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, on their visit to Parkside

Pupils from Melton’s Sherard Primary School were ‘thrilled’ to visit the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, at Melton Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were invited to the council chambers at Parkside to see how decisions are made in local government.

The children who attended are in the Year 6 Leadership Team at the school and lead the school council alongside their headteacher, Helena Blumfield.

Mrs Blumfield said: "They were thrilled to see where the Mayor works and learn about how the meetings are conducted in the chambers.”