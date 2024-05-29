Somerby Primary School pupils enjoy their charity colour dash

Schoolchildren in the Melton area have raised an impressive £10,000 for charity by taking part in a spectacular colour dash.

Pupils from Ab Kettleby Primary and Somerby Primary plus Melton’s Sherard Primary and The Grove Primary organised it on their school grounds and fundraised within their local community.

Together, the schools – which are all part of Mowbray Education Trust - raised £9,396, with more than 600 children taking part in the colourful run and many of their family members coming out to support and cheer them on.

Proceeds will go to Leicester Children’s Holidays, which provides children with enriching experiences outside the classroom.

The charity colour dash at The Grove Primary School in Melton

The funds raised will help boost the charity’s mission to widen access to get-a-way holidays and inspire children’s dreams by unlocking their potential with enriching experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

Since 1898, the organisation has helped thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds flourish by providing opportunities to learn and play.

The activity was part of Mowbray Education Trust’s commitment to help support the local community.

Chief executive, Christine Stansfield, said: “It was a delight to see so many children and their families support such an important charity through the colour dash events.

One of the teachers enjoying the colour dash fundraiser organised by Mowbray Education Trust

"I’m so proud of each and every pupil who participated in raising money for Leicester Children’s Holidays and as a trust, we are honoured to be able to play a part in giving back to the community and supporting children to thrive.

“The work the charity does is absolutely crucial to boost children’s aspirations and ensure they have the opportunity to experience joyous and enriching activities outside home and the classroom.”

Hayley Cheeseman, headteacher at The Grove Primary School, said: “The Grove was very proud to support the charity as it is a cause that is close to the heart of our community.

"We have worked with them to offer opportunities for children’s holidays for many years and the impact on the children is brilliant.

"It’s a worthwhile cause that we are proud to support to ensure all children have positive and enriching opportunities.”

Nichola Moore, chief executive of Leicester Children’s Holidays, said: “The success of our colour dash is just fantastic, so far, with eight schools left to dash it has raised over £108,000.”