Pupils love their new sensory garden at Asfordby Hill

Pupils at Asfordby Hill Primary School are enjoying using their new sensory garden which is aimed at helping them relax and have a positive effect on their mental health.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, was one of 30 guests who joined pupils and staff at an official launch of the impressive green space yesterday (Wednesday).

The sensory garden at Asfordby Hill Primary School is opened EMN-191107-163334001

The proposal for the sensory garden was developed from a survey of pupils which indicated a need for a calming and reflective area during the school day to promote the well-being and sensory needs of the whole school community.

The garden includes a sensory wall, fruit and vegetable patches, water features and sensory plants which will aid relaxation and help develop mental health, fine and gross motor skills, plus stimulate all the senses.

It was researched, designed and project-managed by a special children’s sensory garden committee, who decided to dedicate the garden to their respected late governor, Sam Turner, who was a past pupil and who had spent more than 10 years tirelessly supporting the school.

It was funded by many charities and individuals, together with £2,500 raised through fundraising events such as a school fun run and a cake raffle.

Honorary guest at the opening was Hilary Turner, who joined others who had supported the project over the last 12 months.