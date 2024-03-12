World Book Day 2024 at Ab Kettleby Primary School

Brownlow, Somerby and Ab Kettleby Primary Schools, which are all part of Mowbray Education Trust, delivered special assemblies to champion their favourite books and explore different themes.

Somerby and Ab Kettleby pupils followed ‘Dress Your Way to Read Your Way’, which showcased their inspiration for reading in the clothes they wore to school on the day, ranging from comfy attire to their favourite book character or author.

Staff were impressed to see youngsters dressed as Paddington, Gangsta Granny, Matilda and Harry Potter, to name but a few.

World Book Day 2024 at Brownlow Primary School

They further demonstrated the importance of reading through various activities, including character analysis, book writing and book sharing and they had great fun making reading dens.

As well as dressing up as book characters or in comfy clothing, children from Oasis Preschool and Retreat enjoyed tailored learning, which was planned around various different books such as ‘Snail and the Whale’, ‘The Gruffalo’, ‘Aliens Wear Underpants’ and ‘Dear Zoo’.

Parents and carers joined in the fun and shared stories with the children at The Grove and Somerby Primary Schools.

Schools across the trust also incorporated reading time into the day, with Brownlow pupils taking part in the ‘Drop Everything and Read’ initiative, whilst students at John Ferneley College drew their interpretation of book extracts which were read to them at the start of each lesson.

World Book Day 2024 at Redmile School

The students created some very imaginative pieces that have been entered into a prize draw.

Youngsters at John Ferneley also had great fun taking part in a Photo Booth.

One of the enjoyable activities at Brownlow Primary was a Scholastic Book Fair and a second-hand book sale, which was organised with help from the school council.

Lucy Neath, trust lead for reading at Mowbray Education Trust, commented: “It has been wonderful to see our pupils celebrate reading and take part in activities that further promote the importance of words and books.”