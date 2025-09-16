Hose Primary School pupils celebrate 'outstanding' Ofsted gradings

Staff, pupils and parents at Hose Church of England Primary School are celebrating ‘outstanding’ grades in the latest Ofsted report.

In a remarkable transformation, the Bolton Lane school hugely impressed inspectors when they attended two years after it had been awarded a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

The inspection resulted in ‘outstanding’ grades for Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management and Early Years Foundation Stage a ‘good’ grading for Quality of Education.

The report praises the small school's nurturing environment, ambitious curriculum and its strong sense of community.

An observational drawing exercise at Hose Primary School

Inspectors noted that ‘pupils flourish at this small school’, where behaviour is ‘exemplary’ and ‘pupils take great pride in their learning, arriving each day with enthusiasm and purpose’.

While Quality of Education is graded as ‘good’, inspectors highlighted that many elements were already reflecting ‘outstanding’ practice.

The school says its new assessment system is in place and working well, and leaders are continuing to strengthen it further.

Head teacher, Lianne Hough, told the Melton Times: “Our journey has been rapid and impressive and reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of the entire school community.

A playground Proms music session at Hose Primary School

"It is a huge validation for the work our staff and pupils are doing with the focus continuing to be ensuring we are providing the very best education for the whole child and celebrating every success.

Chair of governors at Hose School, Emily Greasley, commented: “The outcome of this inspection is a celebration of relentless focus, collaboration and care.

"It reflects not just where we are now, but where we’re going. Hose Primary is a small school with big ambition, and this is just the beginning.”

Inspectors also praised the school’s inclusive ethos, strong curriculum planning, and wide-ranging enrichment opportunities.

From Forest School and residentials to sports leadership and annual school productions, pupils are given space to thrive both academically and personally.

This was the first time Hose had undergone the new Ofsted review which focuses on five key areas rather than one overall grading.

Open days for prospective parents are being held on Friday September 26, Wednesday October 15 and Thursday November 20.

Visitors will be able to tour the school, meet staff and pupils, and see what makes Hose Primary so special.

To book a visit, email [email protected] or call the school office on 01949 860312.