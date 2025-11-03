Pupils at The Grove Primary School pictured with children's author and storyteller, Cat Weatherill

Children at a Melton Mowbray school were thrilled today (Monday) to be visited by a popular author for special storytelling sessions.

Cat Weatherill dropped in at The Grove Primary School as part of a national literacy project which aims to encourage youngsters to read for pleasure and develop their creative writing skills.

Her back catalogue of children’s books includes Barkbelly, Snowbone and Wild Magic, and she’s also had two picture books published for little ones.

Cat’s books have been translated into 11 languages and Wild Magic is also a BBC audiobook, which she reads herself.

Her latest book for juniors is Dream Adventures - a non-fiction book about Ancient Egypt, the Amazon Rainforest, India, China and other places Cat has visited on her travels.

In her entertaining and inspirational sessions Cat delivers highly interactive story sessions, including dance, music, and puppets.

Born in Liverpool, she studied drama at university and then became an actress, appearing on TV in programmes like Chucklevision and Casualty.

Cat also spent a few years as a professional singer but she discovered storytelling in 1999 and now she travels all over the world, telling tales for adults as well as children.

She has performed in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, China, Russia and across Europe.

Her visit to Melton was part of a project funded by the Bookmark Charity, working with Authors Aloud UK, which takes writers into schools.

A selection of Cat’s books have been gifted to The Grove School by Bookmark.