Primary school pupils lay flowers at war memorial
Students from Somerby Primary School have laid flowers at a memorial for wartime paratroopers at nearby Burrough-on-the-Hill.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:54 am
Children from across the school, alongside the newly elected Head Boy and Head Girl, learned about the sacrifices made by members of the 10th Battalion, Parachute Regiment, when they fought in the Battle of Arnhem in 1944.
They also delighted to meet Lady Gretton, president of Friends of the Tenth, which commissioned the stone memorial, at an annual remembrance service for the battalion.