Primary school pupils get new laptop from Melton estate agents
Pupils at Old Dalby Primary School have the use of a new laptop thanks to the generosity of the Melton branch of Newton Fallowell estate agents.
The business ran a competition to help local schools and Old Dalby won by just four votes after 563 were cast.
Employees James Dawson and Hannah Jones presented the laptop to headteacher Rosie Brown and some very excited pupils.James said: “We are delighted for the school and hope the laptop will benefit and aid the pupils with their learning and growth.”