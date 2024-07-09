Long Clawson Primary School pupils pictured doing their 10-mile fundraising walk

Pupils at Long Clawson Primary School walked 10 miles to raise money for their school and its activities.

There were 26 children taking part in the sponsored ‘Big Walk’ from the village to Hickling Basin, where they enjoyed a picnic lunch in the gardens of The Plough pub.

The youngsters, accompanied by staff, returned to the school along the canal path during the fundraiser, which took place on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher, Jane Dawda, commented: “The children’s determination to complete the walk was truly inspirational.

"They demonstrated sheer stamina and resilience and we are very proud of them.”

Parent, Dr Ian Bickle, added: “This is a fantastic effort by the children and their supportive parents.

“Part of being in the big family that is Long Clawson School.”