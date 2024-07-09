Primary school pupils complete 10-mile fundraising walk
There were 26 children taking part in the sponsored ‘Big Walk’ from the village to Hickling Basin, where they enjoyed a picnic lunch in the gardens of The Plough pub.
The youngsters, accompanied by staff, returned to the school along the canal path during the fundraiser, which took place on Friday.
Headteacher, Jane Dawda, commented: “The children’s determination to complete the walk was truly inspirational.
"They demonstrated sheer stamina and resilience and we are very proud of them.”
Parent, Dr Ian Bickle, added: “This is a fantastic effort by the children and their supportive parents.
“Part of being in the big family that is Long Clawson School.”
Money raised from the walk will go to Friends of Long Clawson School (FoLCS), the school’s PTA, who raise much-needed funds which benefit all children at the small village primary school.
