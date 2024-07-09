Primary school pupils complete 10-mile fundraising walk

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
Long Clawson Primary School pupils pictured doing their 10-mile fundraising walkLong Clawson Primary School pupils pictured doing their 10-mile fundraising walk
Long Clawson Primary School pupils pictured doing their 10-mile fundraising walk
Pupils at Long Clawson Primary School walked 10 miles to raise money for their school and its activities.

There were 26 children taking part in the sponsored ‘Big Walk’ from the village to Hickling Basin, where they enjoyed a picnic lunch in the gardens of The Plough pub.

The youngsters, accompanied by staff, returned to the school along the canal path during the fundraiser, which took place on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher, Jane Dawda, commented: “The children’s determination to complete the walk was truly inspirational.

"They demonstrated sheer stamina and resilience and we are very proud of them.”

Parent, Dr Ian Bickle, added: “This is a fantastic effort by the children and their supportive parents.

“Part of being in the big family that is Long Clawson School.”

Money raised from the walk will go to Friends of Long Clawson School (FoLCS), the school’s PTA, who raise much-needed funds which benefit all children at the small village primary school.

Related topics:Money

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.