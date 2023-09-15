News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Primary school children ready to 'Roar' for national competition

Schoolchildren from the Melton area are to be challenged to use their imagination in exciting new ways as part of a national competition.
By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
Primary school pupils take part in the Lions Roar national competitionPrimary school pupils take part in the Lions Roar national competition
Primary school pupils take part in the Lions Roar national competition

Melton Mowbray Lions Club (CIO) is sponsoring Asfordby Hill Primary School, Old Dalby Church of England School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, Melton, and Swallowdale Primary School, Melton, to take part in the Lions Roar contest this year.

The competition is described as an inspirational and fun learning experience, run in partnership with the education company, 8billionideas.

Children aged seven to 11 gain all important life skills from taking part in it, they learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.

David Houghton, president of the Melton Lions, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring local schools for this. As a club it’s exciting to get involved with this youth programme, whereby children are given the opportunity ‘to think big and create world changing ideas’.”

Related topics:Primary schoolMelton