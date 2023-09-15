Primary school pupils take part in the Lions Roar national competition

Melton Mowbray Lions Club (CIO) is sponsoring Asfordby Hill Primary School, Old Dalby Church of England School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, Melton, and Swallowdale Primary School, Melton, to take part in the Lions Roar contest this year.

The competition is described as an inspirational and fun learning experience, run in partnership with the education company, 8billionideas.

Children aged seven to 11 gain all important life skills from taking part in it, they learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.