Staff at The Grove Primary School in Melton Mowbray

The inspector was impressed when they visited The Grove Primary School and reported it should be elevated from its previous standard of ‘requires improvement’.

Their report highlighted the great amount of thoughtful work that has gone into improving the curriculum at all levels, noting leaders and staff have taken an ambitious approach to enhance outcomes for all pupils, taking into account all different needs.

In particular, the inspector noted the newly revised reading curriculum, which helps pupils to develop as confident and fluent readers while building their love for reading.

Pupils at The Grove Primary School in Melton

In addition to revising the curriculum, the school bought new books and made sure all staff received up-to-date training.

Children with special educational needs (SEND) were seen to be ‘fully involved in the life of the school’ and leaders quickly to identified and assessed the needs of each pupil while keeping parents and carers aware of their progress.

The report also outlined excellent feedback about the improvements that have taken place at the school, highlighting that pupils are happy and safe, teachers are kind and helpful and parents feel the school is a ‘great choice’ for their children’s education.

Headteacher Hayley Cheeseman, said: “I am so proud of our amazing staff and pupils for working so hard to achieve our ‘good’ rating.

"In my nearly five years at the school I have seen so many meaningful and impactful improvements made to better the education and lives of our pupils.

"We are a school with high expectations for the learning, enrichment and opportunities we offer our pupils, with a committed team to make it all happen.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this ambitious effort to make The Grove a wonderful place, bursting with learning, laughter and kindness.”

The previous inspection in 2019 had highlighted several failing at the school such as teachers not having high expectations of what pupils could achieve and too many not making the progress of which they were capable.

That report also found that staff sometimes did not insist on the highest standards of behaviour and that this low-level disruption slowed learning.

The school has worked closely with its parent organisation, Mowbray Education Trust, to achieve being rated ‘good’ in all areas of the inspection.

Trust CEO, Christine Stansfield, added: “It is so wonderful to see The Grove recognised for all of the great efforts made to achieve this Good rating.

"As a school which supports many vulnerable pupils, it is inspiring to see how its has boosted children's self-esteem and instilled a positive and inspiring culture.