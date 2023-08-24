News you can trust since 1859
Praise for GCSE students, teachers and parents at John Ferneley College

The executive headteacher of John Ferneley College has praised students, teachers and parents as GCSE results were announced today (Thursday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST
Left to right: Harry Twittey, Luke Tomley and Harry Orridge on GCSE results day at John Ferneley CollegeLeft to right: Harry Twittey, Luke Tomley and Harry Orridge on GCSE results day at John Ferneley College
Left to right: Harry Twittey, Luke Tomley and Harry Orridge on GCSE results day at John Ferneley College

Christine Stansfield, who is also CEO of Mowbray Education Trust, which manages the school, said: “Days like this make me feel so proud, particularly when there is so much negativity in the press about young people at the moment.

"This cohort has been through so much, but they never use it as a reason to think they will be anything other than brilliant.

"The students who are celebrating today have demonstrated determination, resilience, warmth and kindness.

From left: Sara Romanska, Zuzia Wojciechowska and Sophia Kolasa celebrate on GCSE results day at John Ferneley CollegeFrom left: Sara Romanska, Zuzia Wojciechowska and Sophia Kolasa celebrate on GCSE results day at John Ferneley College
From left: Sara Romanska, Zuzia Wojciechowska and Sophia Kolasa celebrate on GCSE results day at John Ferneley College
"Their results are absolutely outstanding and entirely deserved.”

Many of the school’s students will now go on to study A-levels or at local schools such as Melton Vale Sixth Form College and further education courses at centres such as the SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus.

Mrs Stansfield added: “My thanks go to the students, teachers, parents and wider community who work together to achieve so much.”

