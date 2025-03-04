Long Field Spencer Academy in Melton Mowbray

Plans have been unveiled to expand one of Melton Mowbray’s secondary schools to admit hundreds of new pupils.

A public consultation launches tomorrow (Wednesday) on the proposals to increase capacity at Long Field Spencer Academy from its current 900 students to 1,200 over a five-year period.

Leicestershire County Council wants to pay for the building of a new teaching block at the Ambleside Way school and there will be some reorganisation and modernisation of some of its

specialist rooms to improve its facilities.

The total capacity of the academy will be increased on completion of the building project but the pupil numbers will increase gradually from September 2026.

A report from The Spencer Academies Trust, which manages Long Field, released as part of the consultation, states there are currently 2,100 school places provided in the town by Long Field and John Ferneley College but that there will be an increase in demand in the next few years, partly due to more houses being built locally.

The year seven intake at Long Field will increase from 180 to 240 in 2026 and each year thereafter until the school reaches its full capacity.

It is anticipated that the gradual nature of the increase in pupil numbers will allow the academy to adjust to the growth and not disrupt the existing years of pupils.

The consultation report states: "Although the intake number will change, there will not be any other changes to the Admissions Policy for the Academy.

“The decision to increase the size of the Academy will depend on the approval of funding for the building project and the final decision will rest with the Department for Education.

“The Department will consider the proposal including the evidence of need for additional places and will also wish to review the outcome of the consultation with pupils, parents, primary and secondary schools in the area as well as Leicestershire and adjoining councils.”

The consultation runs until Tuesday April 15 – email principal Chris Haggett at [email protected] to comment on the plans or you can write to him.

On Wednesday March 26, there will be an opportunity to visit the school, look at the proposed plans and discuss them with members of staff, the architect and contractor.