Parents are being advised on when they can apply for places at Melton schools

Parents and carers with children due to start primary or secondary school for the first time in the Melton Mowbray area in autumn next year can apply for their places from Sunday.

Applications for children moving from primary to secondary need to be made by October 31, while first-time primary applications and applications for transfers between infant and junior schools need to be in by January 15.

All those applying for 2025/26 can do so by clicking HERE , where there is also information about Leicestershire schools with hints and tips on how to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deborah Taylor, County Hall’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “We know that choosing the right school is very important, which is why we have included lots of information about the process and details about county schools on our website.

“From this year, you will be able to select up to five school preferences. We recommend you apply for at least three, including one in your catchment area, to give yourself the best chance of securing a place for your child at a local school.

“There is no automatic entry for any school, so it is very important for applications to be made before the closing dates.”

If you’re applying for an education, health, and care plan (EHCP) and you think your child might attend a specialist school, it is still important to fill out an application for a mainstream school place, the county council says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will ensure they will have a school place in the autumn

Parents and carers are also being urged to make sure they know whether they live in a school’s catchment area by checking their website or phoning the school. This is often a key factor in getting a place.

For further advice on preferred schools and information around open days, contact individual schools directly.

Allocated school places will be announced on national offer days – March 1 2025 (secondary) and April 16 2025 (primary).

Applying online is the quickest and most secure way to apply for a school place. Anyone unable to apply online can call 0116 305 6684 and ask for a form to be sent out.