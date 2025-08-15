Outstanding A-Level results for Ratcliffe College students

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Aug 2025, 09:48 BST
A-Level students collect their results at Ratcliffe College, with headmaster Jonathan Reddinplaceholder image
A-Level students collect their results at Ratcliffe College, with headmaster Jonathan Reddin
There were some outstanding achievements by A-Level students at Ratcliffe College this week.

It was revealed yesterday that 45 per cent of grades were A* or A and 71 per cent were grade B or above.

Ten percent of students achieved A*/A*/A or better with one in four students achieving A-Level or BTEC grades equivalent to A/A/A or higher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the standout achievers were Mille Lake and Ethan Zhang.

Mille Lake and Ethan Zhang - two of the top A-Level achievers this year at Ratcliffe Collegeplaceholder image
Mille Lake and Ethan Zhang - two of the top A-Level achievers this year at Ratcliffe College

Mille attained A* grades in Economics, Geography and Mathematics.

Ethan achieved A*s in Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics.

Four students – Ayobomi Abiodun, Thea Appleyard, Francesca Best and Harry Clark - achieved two A*s and an A.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hattie Ashford-Clark will study Medicine at Nottingham University having achieved top grades.

In vocational qualifications, Kim O’Sullivan and Reuben Taylor achieved Double Distinction Stars in BTEC Sport.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, praised the cohort, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our Class of 2025.

"Their results reflect their determination together with the commitment of our dedicated staff.”

Related topics:economics
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice