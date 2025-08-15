Outstanding A-Level results for Ratcliffe College students
It was revealed yesterday that 45 per cent of grades were A* or A and 71 per cent were grade B or above.
Ten percent of students achieved A*/A*/A or better with one in four students achieving A-Level or BTEC grades equivalent to A/A/A or higher.
Among the standout achievers were Mille Lake and Ethan Zhang.
Mille attained A* grades in Economics, Geography and Mathematics.
Ethan achieved A*s in Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics.
Four students – Ayobomi Abiodun, Thea Appleyard, Francesca Best and Harry Clark - achieved two A*s and an A.
Hattie Ashford-Clark will study Medicine at Nottingham University having achieved top grades.
In vocational qualifications, Kim O’Sullivan and Reuben Taylor achieved Double Distinction Stars in BTEC Sport.
Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, praised the cohort, saying: “We are incredibly proud of our Class of 2025.
"Their results reflect their determination together with the commitment of our dedicated staff.”