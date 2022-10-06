Open day at Melton Library will showcase new adult learning courses

Melton Library

The event, on Wednesday October 12 from noon to 6pm, will give potential learners the chance to see the new and improved learning suite at the Wilton Road library, as well as meeting the team to discuss life and learning goals for the next year and trying out some free activities.

The library has undergone a transformation and the open day is a great opportunity to take a look and find out more about the wide range of courses on offer from GoLearn, Leicestershire's adult learning service.

The part-time day, evening, and weekend courses are available both online and face-to-face at adult learning centres and community venues across the county, including Melton Library.

Adult learning courses are designed to help learners develop skills for employment and everyday life, whether that is improving digital skills and computer literacy, pursuing a new interest like drawing and painting, gaining confidence and learning a new language or simply meeting new people.

A 70 per cent discount on fees is available to learners in receipt of certain benefits or on a low household income. Depending on circumstances, some courses may be free of charge.

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities at county hall, said: “Open days are interactive and informative; they are a great way for learners to gain a deeper understanding of the courses available. I would urge everyone to attend an open day if possible and see how GoLearn can help them.”

Courses on offer include British Sign Language, drawing and painting, essential digital skills, learning for confidence and better mental health, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and English and Maths functional skills.

Yvonne, a digital skills learner from Syston, said being on a course which brushed up on her Power Point skills has been enormously beneficial.

She said: "My confidence has improved as I now understand how it works and the advantages. I also enjoyed being with a small group of like-minded adults who were there for the same reasons as me.”