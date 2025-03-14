Headteacher Sonia Schofield with some of her pupils at Whissendine Primary School

A village school headteacher says she is ‘incredibly proud’ of her team after they received a glowing reference from Ofsted inspectors.

Whissendine Primary School was rated ‘outstanding’ for behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years’ provision and ‘good’ for quality of education plus leadership and management.

Headteacher, Sonia Schofield, who has 140 pupils, was delighted by the inspection report, which stated that ‘The ‘Whissendine DNA’ is the bedrock of this remarkable village school. These three core principles, ‘Discover’, ‘Nurture’ and ‘Achieve’, underpin the high-quality education and the exceptional personal development provision on offer’.

Behaviour of pupils is described as ‘impeccable’ and they are observed to be ‘proud of their school’.

Teaching staff at Whissendine Primary School

Teaching standards are praised, with ‘exceptional’ performances in English and maths, and ‘a vibrant reading culture at Whissendine’ was also highlighted.

Mrs Schofield commented: “We are so incredibly proud of the outcomes we have achieved, across all five areas of inspection, and are thrilled to be recognised as a 'remarkable village school'.”

She added: “Our children are amazing and I am delighted that the inspection team recognised this during their visit.

"I feel tremendously lucky to work with a team who have created an environment where children feel 'welcome, valued, trusted and safe' every day - they truly are a fantastic team of dedicated and committed professionals.”

Inspectors did flag up some areas where the school could improve and Mrs Schofield said this is being addressed.

She explained: “We have already started planning how we can ensure that our children can remember and recall their learning, in some foundation subjects, to the same standard as in reading, writing and mathematics.”