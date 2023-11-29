Children at Melton’s Oasis Preschool and Retreat are thrilled with their new sensory room and garden.

The sensory garden is officially opened at Oasis Preschool and Retreat in Melton

The new facilities at the Asfordby Road centre help support the needs of youngsters with special educational needs.

The room was converted from an unused office while the garden has been created in an outside area which had become overgrown with weeds and vegetation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oasis manager, Maria Twittey, said: “The sensory garden has been an amazing addition to Oasis - we are delighted with the outcome.

"The children have already started planting bulbs and we look forward to growing winter vegetables together.”

And a spokesperson for Mowbray Education Trust, which manages the preschool, commented: “It is wonderful to see everyone's hard work rewarded as we celebrate this new and improved space, ready for our children to enjoy.”

The work was supported by Leicester-based property firm GS Developments and funding from the Leicestershire and Rutland committee of Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of the rugby world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new facilities were created in two months through collaboration with volunteers and suppliers.

The garden has bespoke, painted garden planters, a grassy area, an entrance path and a storytelling bench to relax on.

Mandeep Singh, director for GS Developments, said: “It’s nice to know that the children and everyone at the school are happy with the new garden - it will really come into fruition over the course of next spring and summer when things get a chance to grow a bit more. It’s been very rewarding to be involved.”

Wooden Spoon’s Simon Whitaker said: “The space had been a bit of a wilderness but has now been completely transformed, thanks to a collaborative effort by several people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It can be very difficult to raise money so it was refreshing to see how Mandeep got so involved, coming to all the meetings and being so enthusiastic about the project.”

GS Developments is currently working on the waterside development of 90 new affordable homes at Lake Terrace in Melton Mowbray, in partnership with Nottingham Community Housing Association and MyPad.