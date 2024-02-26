Children from the Roots to Wings nursery campaign on the roadside to stop drivers speeding through Wymondham

Staff and youngsters at Roots to Wings have been standing on the roadside holding ‘slow down’ signs in Main Street following an upsurge in drivers going too fast through the village.

They are concerned about the dangers to children and other residents from speeding motorists passing through from both directions.

Dozens of youngsters need to cross the road to get to the nursery, which is open is from Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and the neighbouring Wymondham CE Primary School.

Robyn Hill, the nursery’s manager, told the Melton Times: “We have 48 children per day, plus the school is situated next to us with plenty more children in attendance.

“We have a speedometer within the village however this is blatantly ignored so different measures are necessary to prevent motorists from speeding through the village in our opinion.”

Locals believe the issue of speeding motorists has increased since the A606 was closed near Melton for works associated with the new partial bypass road. Many drivers have continued to use back roads, passing through villages like Wymondham, after the road was reopened.

The nursery’s own community speed watch campaign is also educational for the youngsters.

Robyn added: “We are hoping that this will have a positive impact on road safety around the nursery and the local school.