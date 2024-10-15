Some of the pupils at Thrussington School with their new communication board

A communication board has been provided at Thrussington Primary School to support pupils with special educational needs (SEN).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will help children to communicate their needs and wants effectively with people in their community.

The school worked in partnership with the Leicestershire SEND Hub for the new resource.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The personalised board, which has symbols specific to the school’s environment, was part-funded by the PTFA.

Thrussington is the first school in Leicestershire to support the inclusivity campaign.

It has developed a good reputation for its work with SEN pupils.