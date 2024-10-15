New resource for school's SEN pupils

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:38 BST
Some of the pupils at Thrussington School with their new communication boardSome of the pupils at Thrussington School with their new communication board
Some of the pupils at Thrussington School with their new communication board
A communication board has been provided at Thrussington Primary School to support pupils with special educational needs (SEN).

It will help children to communicate their needs and wants effectively with people in their community.

The school worked in partnership with the Leicestershire SEND Hub for the new resource.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The personalised board, which has symbols specific to the school’s environment, was part-funded by the PTFA.

Thrussington is the first school in Leicestershire to support the inclusivity campaign.

It has developed a good reputation for its work with SEN pupils.

Related topics:Leicestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice