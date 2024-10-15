New resource for school's SEN pupils
A communication board has been provided at Thrussington Primary School to support pupils with special educational needs (SEN).
It will help children to communicate their needs and wants effectively with people in their community.
The school worked in partnership with the Leicestershire SEND Hub for the new resource.
The personalised board, which has symbols specific to the school’s environment, was part-funded by the PTFA.
Thrussington is the first school in Leicestershire to support the inclusivity campaign.
It has developed a good reputation for its work with SEN pupils.
