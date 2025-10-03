"We are inviting proposals for the sale of the theatre business and the buildings or for public, private or community investment.  

The college and theatre site on Asfordby Road in Melton Mowbray

Potential new owners or investors in the Melton Mowbray college campus and theatre site are now officially being sought as part of a consultation exercise launched this afternoon (Friday).

The future of the Asfordby Road site has been uncertain since the former SMB College Group merged with Loughborough College earlier this year.

The new owners, Loughborough College Group, have now put forward three options on the way forward and are inviting proposals from residents, user groups and businesses on what should happen to the site.

Their consultation document states that the theatre ‘is not economically viable in its current form’ and, if no viable packages are put forward to retain it, one of its options is to consider alternative proposals to take on the theatre business at a different location and sell the wider site.

Corrie Harris, Loughborough College Group CEO

A second option - If the theatre continues in its current location or elsewhere – would see the college look at leasing back space for Performing Arts teaching, subject to the condition of the building.

The final option is to close the Performing Arts provision at the Melton campus in December 2026 if no viable proposal is put forward for retaining the site – the college says it would support any existing students with ‘alternative arrangements to continue their teaching elsewhere’.

The public has until the end of this month to give their views or forward proposals for the college campus and theatre and a public meeting will be held at the theatre on Tuesday October 14, from 4pm to 6pm.

Corrie Harris, CEO of Loughborough College Group, said: “Consultation has now begun on our Melton campus, and we are actively seeking solutions, feedback and views on how the community can move forward with this important facility.

"We are inviting proposals for the sale of the theatre business and the buildings or for public, private or community investment.

“As with everything we do, students remain at the heart of our plans, and we will ensure a minimal amount of disruption for our thriving Performing Arts courses which are currently delivered at the Theatre.

"Students have been reassured they will continue to experience a high level of academic and pastoral support from Loughborough College Group.”

The college group say it is committed to protecting existing bookings at the theatre for the 2025/26 year.

Its consultation document states that the site has ‘multi-million pound backlog maintenance costs’ due to SMB’s financial issues.

“These financial issues were caused in part by continuing to run provision that was no longer viable, and continued involvement in business that is not part of the core functions of a further education college – such as running a public theatre or being the landlord of a community facility,” it states.

“We are yet to receive a viable offer to support the Melton Campus, therefore we now need to find a sustainable solution that meets the needs of students, the local community, theatre users, and Loughborough College Group itself.”

Go online at www.loucoll.ac.uk/melton-theatre-consultation to make proposals on the future of the college site before 4pm on Friday October 31.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] to give your views.

This consultation does not include the Samworth Brothers Craft & Innovation Centre, or the operation of the Melton Mowbray Library.