Louise Lee, the new CEO at Mowbray Education Trust

A new leader has been appointed to run Melton’s biggest education trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-serving Christine Stansfield resigned last July as CEO at Mowbray Education Trust, which manages seven local schools including John Ferneley College and the county’s largest primary school, Brownlow.

And the Trust announced today (Thursday) that Louise Lee has been appointed as her successor – she is due to take up her role on April 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the Trust at this exciting stage of its development.

Christine Stansfield, who stepped down as CEO at Mowbray Education Trust last summer

"Over the coming months, I am looking forward to working collaboratively and meeting staff and students across all our schools.

"I will work in the best interests of our children and young people and support our teams to deliver high-quality education.”

She brings extensive experience as an executive leader in primary and secondary education, including sixth form provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her career includes leading schools in diverse urban, rural and coastal communities.

She is also a former Ofsted Inspector and has specialised in school improvement and transformation.

Louise was formerly employed as CEO at Synergy Multi-Academy Trust, which has 15 schools across Norfolk.

She stepped down after a challenging time at the Trust in which it admitted it was dealing with ‘a significant number of financial challenges’, with plans to cut jobs to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray Education Trust is confident in Louise’s abilities to do a good job in Melton, explaining that it held a national recruitment campaign and a rigorous selection process, which included two days of interviews and assessments.

It says she has strong family ties to the local area and a deep understanding of the communities served by the Trust.

Anne Frost, chair of the Mowbray Education Trust Board, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Louise to the Mowbray Education Trust.

"Her extensive education experience, local understanding and alignment with the values of our Trust make her the ideal CEO to lead the MET in the next stages of our development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Trust Board very much looks forward to working with her.”

The Trust also manages Sherard Primary and The Grove Primary, in the town, as well as Ab Kettleby Primary, Somerby Primary and Shepshed-based Iveshead School.