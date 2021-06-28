New funding for village schools in Melton borough

Latest school news EMN-210628-112401001

Wymondham’s St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Redmile Church of England Primary School and Waltham on the Wolds Church of England Primary School will get a share of £483million to upgrade and expand their buildings.

Langham Primary will also get some of the cash, announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF), a competitive bidding process designed to maintain school buildings as well as expand facilities at Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools.

The local investment was welcomed by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who said: “Our children deserve the very best, and having the right buildings makes a real difference to allow children to learn in the best possible environment.

“It’s great news that schools in Rutland and Melton have successfully bid for government funding, and a fantastic vote of confidence in our phenomenal schools.