New funding for village schools in Melton borough
Staff at three village schools in the Melton borough are celebrating after valuable new government funding was confirmed for them.
Wymondham’s St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Redmile Church of England Primary School and Waltham on the Wolds Church of England Primary School will get a share of £483million to upgrade and expand their buildings.
Langham Primary will also get some of the cash, announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF), a competitive bidding process designed to maintain school buildings as well as expand facilities at Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools.
The local investment was welcomed by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who said: “Our children deserve the very best, and having the right buildings makes a real difference to allow children to learn in the best possible environment.
“It’s great news that schools in Rutland and Melton have successfully bid for government funding, and a fantastic vote of confidence in our phenomenal schools.
“This funding will be a major boost for our communities and help provide the best possible education for our children.”