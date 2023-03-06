Latest school news

Ab Kettleby, Buckminster, Somerby, Croxton Kerrial, Long Clawson, Redmile, Scalford and St Peter’s CofE at Wymondham have all received that share of the National Funding Formula’s (NFF) sparsity factor pot.

In addition, Stathern and Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary Schools were given just over £41,000 and Frisby School got nearly £33,000.

The other local beneficiaries were Great Dalby School £5,863, Harby Church of England Primary School £15,127, Hose Church of England Primary School £7,319 and Old Dalby Church of England Primary School £13,380.

The NFF aims to account for the particular challenges faced by small schools in rural areas by providing specific funding.

For the year 2023-24, eligible primary schools can be awarded up to £56,300 while those secondary schools which can receive the funding can be given up to £81,900 through the NFF scheme.

Commenting on the school funding awards, Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, said: "We are very fortunate to have so many wonderful local schools serving our rural communities.

"However rurality also presents additional challenges, and I am pleased that the National Funding Formula (NFF) now recognises these challenges, ensuring these schools have the same opportunities to grow as any school in more urban settings.