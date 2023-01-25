Pupils enjoy new activities introduced by Mowbray Education Trust to enrich their lunch breaks

Mowbray Education Trust were concerned that, for some children, unstructured time is a challenge which can make lunchtime a daunting experience.

So they launched their ‘Making Lunchtimes Great’ programme, which provides engaging activities to build their social skills and improve their wellbeing while also having fun.

Children at the town’s Brownlow Primary School, Sherard Primary School, and The Grove Primary School, plus village schools at Ab Kettleby and Somerby are now benefiting from the approach.

A pupil enjoys one of the new lunchtime activities introduced by Mowbray Education Trust

Among the activities are traditional sports and games such as Cat’s Cradle and outdoor versions of Jenga and Connect 4, to help children develop teamworking and communication skills.

There are also problem-solving tasks like chess club to boost pupils’ critical thinking and concentration plus designated outdoor zones for reading, drawing and art-based activities, which are aimed at providing a relaxing space for children to be creative and learn independently.

Anna Butler, executive lead for people and development at the education trust, said: “It is wonderful to see the positive impact our new lunchtime programme is already having on pupils’ confidence and overall wellbeing.

"Many of our children have tried at least one new activity or made a new friend through the enrichment opportunities, which is fantastic for their personal growth and development.

“If anyone can offer some time during the week on a voluntary basis to teach pupils a new skill or read with them, they would be welcome.

"Please do join our Making Lunchtimes Great initiative and support the community if you can.”

The new programme came about as a result of the challenges pupils faced during the Covid pandemic, when they were isolated at home and unable to attend school.

The lockdowns and school closures had a considerable impact on many children’s social and behavioural development, with early years and primary-aged children being disproportionally affected.

The trust’s primary schools sought to address this and create an engaging lunchtime experience that would suit all pupils’ needs, whether they want to relax in a quiet place, try a new sport or test out a game with friends.