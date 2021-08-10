MV16 students celebrate ‘outstanding’ A-level results

MV16 in Melton EMN-210408-182022001

Teenagers at the Burton Road school are currently picking up their grades slip or receiving it by post and for most it wil be very good news.

MV16 students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and a record number have gained places at top London universities, including the London School of Economics, University College London, University Arts London and King’s College London.

One student has also gained a place at the prestigious Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology in Wiltshire.

Kirstie Johnson, principal of MV16 at Melton EMN-210508-161119001

Head of college, Kirstie Johnson, said: “In a challenging year, we are delighted to celebrate a superb set of results for our students.

“Melton Vale students have shown exceptional commitment and dedication to their studies in the most difficult set of circumstances.

“Despite two lockdowns, students remained determined to achieve the best results they were truly capable of.

“With the support of their teachers and resilience usually seen in young people beyond their years, students committed to the new assessment procedures and worked hard to secure their grades.”

She gave an insight into the challenges her students have had to overcome through the pandemic since it started in March last year.

“Nothing can compare to the last two years in terms of learner experience,” said Ms Johnson.

“Our students have been resourceful and mature in their learning - an approach which has secured some exceptional results for many individuals.

“Almost all students have secured their first choice of university or degree apprenticeship.

“The teachers at Melton Vale have great hopes for them over the coming months and years, as they embark on the next phase of their education or employment.

“The skills they have learnt over the past two years, although challenging at the time, have set them up well for a successful future.”

The college - which is part of the Nova Education Trust - is this year celebrating 10 years since opening, and Ms Johnson said was very proud of the offer they provide to the young people of Melton and the surrounding area.

The wide range of A levels - and growing number of BTEC qualifications - allows students to build the knowledge and skills which prepares them for opportunities on offer both at university and in within the world of work.

She added: “Whether you are a future, present or past student of the college, the support and expertise that is offered is applauded within the community.

“This year is particularly special as the college is celebrating a milestone birthday.