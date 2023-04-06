Melton students take part in debating contest in Parliament
Students from Melton and Rutland schools have taken part in a new public debating contest at the Houses of Parliament.
The event involved students from Melton’s John Ferneley College, Long Field Spencer Academy and Melton Vale Sixth Form College, as well as Catmose College, Harrington School and Casterton College.
The youngsters debated topics such as human cloning, the future of the monarchy, and freedom of speech in the Grand Committee Room, the room in the Palace of Westminster used by MPs to debate many of the same topics.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Judges were Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, Charnwood MP Edward Argar, former High Sheriff of Rutland Geoff Thompson, and Baroness Berridge of the Vale of Catmose.
Mrs Kearns said: “It was a real pleasure to judge such lively and engaging debates, with some really fantastic points put forward by our students.
"No one appeared phased by the intimidating setting of the Grand Committee and Jubilee Room, and I was so impressed by the standard of debating across a wide range of topics, some of which were really challenging.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Debating and public speaking skills are so important for our young people to master, and it is a vital life skill to be able to put forward an argument effectively and articulately.
"We should be so proud to have such exceptional young people in our communities.”
Each school took part in two debates, before the highest scoring teams went through to the final debate on the topic of whether everyone should have the right to assisted dying.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The overall Rutland and Melton Schools Debating Competition was won by Catmose College, with Harrington School finishing as the runners-up by just one point.
Mrs Kearns added: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the teachers who helped make the day happen, and enormous congratulations to Catmose College who were the very deserving winners, it was an extremely close final.”
Mr Argar commented: “Everyone taking part was of an incredibly high standard, debating with confidence and real ability, and they should all be very proud of themselves. Based on what we heard, I wouldn't be surprised if there were future MPs amongst them."