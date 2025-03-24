Melton students raise £1,500 on Red Nose Day
Mr Claridge allowed students to pay money to throw wet sponges at him in one of the fundraisers greatly enjoyed by students.
The Year 7 assembly posed the question; Are you smarter than a 12-year-old? with every correct answer for the students enabling them to squirt Mr Rogers with water guns.
Another highlight of Red Nose Day was Manchester United fan, Mr Kachhela, agreeing to wear a Liverpool shirt when the total raised topped £1,000.
Holly Battisson, school support admin co-ordinator, said the day was enjoyable and a huge success.
She added: “We also had a big red graffiti nose, red nose cupcakes and a beat the goalkeeper contest.”
This year’s national Red Nose Day event raised an impressive total of more than £34M for charities in the UK and abroad.
