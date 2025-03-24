Melton students raise £1,500 on Red Nose Day

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST
John Ferneley College raises £1,500 for Comic Reliefplaceholder image
John Ferneley College raises £1,500 for Comic Relief
Students and staff at Melton’s John Ferneley College raised an impressive £1,500 for Comic Relief with a series of zany activities on Friday.

Mr Claridge allowed students to pay money to throw wet sponges at him in one of the fundraisers greatly enjoyed by students.

The Year 7 assembly posed the question; Are you smarter than a 12-year-old? with every correct answer for the students enabling them to squirt Mr Rogers with water guns.

Another highlight of Red Nose Day was Manchester United fan, Mr Kachhela, agreeing to wear a Liverpool shirt when the total raised topped £1,000.

Mr Rogers is squirted with water guns at a Comic Relief Year 7 assembly at John Ferneley Collegeplaceholder image
Mr Rogers is squirted with water guns at a Comic Relief Year 7 assembly at John Ferneley College

Holly Battisson, school support admin co-ordinator, said the day was enjoyable and a huge success.

She added: “We also had a big red graffiti nose, red nose cupcakes and a beat the goalkeeper contest.”

This year’s national Red Nose Day event raised an impressive total of more than £34M for charities in the UK and abroad.

