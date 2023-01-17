Melton students get unique insight into guide dogs
Melton students enjoyed a trip to the state-of-the-art National Guide Dog Breeding Centre in Leamington Spa.
The visit by youngsters on the Foundation Degree Animal Management (Science and Welfare) was arranged as part of their breeding and genetics module.
Students had a tour of the facility from expert guides and got to observe some of the puppies, some as young as three days old, and had the opportunity
to observe the handlers as they worked, see close up video footage of the dogs, and handle artefacts such as harnesses and canes.
After the tour, students were given a brief insight into living with sight loss by using aids and experiencing the sensory tunnel, made to simulate the experience of walking on the street with vision impairment.
The students were blindfolded as they walked through the tunnel, street noises and loud traffic played over speakers and different tactile surfaces allowed the students to feel their way through the tunnel.
Animal management student, Amber Collyer, based at the Brooksby campus, said: “I thought the experience was fantastic.
"I was really chuffed we were able to view the puppies at the centre especially from the viewpoints.
"I definitely left the place feeling a lot more knowledgeable on guide dogs and the effort everyone goes to in making this place really become successful.”
Beth Prior, animal management lecturer and veterinary nurse at SMB College Group, said: “The trip provided a fantastic opportunity for the students to gain valuable insight into breeding these life changing guide dogs, providing additional context to the principles covered during their Breeding and Genetics module.”