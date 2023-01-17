SMB College Group students pictured on their visit to the national guide dog HQ

The visit by youngsters on the Foundation Degree Animal Management (Science and Welfare) was arranged as part of their breeding and genetics module.

Students had a tour of the facility from expert guides and got to observe some of the puppies, some as young as three days old, and had the opportunity

Advertisement

to observe the handlers as they worked, see close up video footage of the dogs, and handle artefacts such as harnesses and canes.

After the tour, students were given a brief insight into living with sight loss by using aids and experiencing the sensory tunnel, made to simulate the experience of walking on the street with vision impairment.

The students were blindfolded as they walked through the tunnel, street noises and loud traffic played over speakers and different tactile surfaces allowed the students to feel their way through the tunnel.

Animal management student, Amber Collyer, based at the Brooksby campus, said: “I thought the experience was fantastic.

Advertisement

"I was really chuffed we were able to view the puppies at the centre especially from the viewpoints.

"I definitely left the place feeling a lot more knowledgeable on guide dogs and the effort everyone goes to in making this place really become successful.”

Advertisement