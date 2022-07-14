Melton student celebrates winning horticulture award

Brooksby Melton College student Fred Mobey is presented with his horticulture award by Sue Blaxland (right), from the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust, with SMB College lecturer Elizabeth Hammond also pictured

Fred Mobey, who studies level 3 horticulture at Brooksby Melton College, was delighted to receive his award and £100 prize, with which he plans purchase a pair of high-quality Japanese secateurs.

This accolade, which is allocated annually by by the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust to an outstanding Brooksby horticulture student, is a fantastic way to top off Fred’s four years of at the college, where he has progressed from level 1 through to 3.

Fred has now secured a full-time job in the grounds team at Loughborough University, which he will begin after completing his college studies.

He said: “I have had a great time studying at Brooksby because the campus is so nice and the gardens are very well maintained.

"I also really appreciated how great the tutors, Lil and Tony, have been throughout my time at the college.

"They are both so passionate about horticulture and made it a really unique experience.”

Horticulture lecturer for the SMB College Group, Elizabeth Hammond, commented: “During his time studying at the Brooksby Campus, Fred has developed his practical skills, designed gardens, been a part of growing plants for various projects, and raised significant funds for charity through an enterprise project making Christmas wreaths.