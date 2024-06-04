Melton secondary school 'requires improvement'
Their report found that the Scalford Road secondary school ‘requires improvement’ after concluding that ‘some pupils do not achieve as well as
they could’ and ‘some parents are dissatisfied with the school’.
The inspection was carried out just two weeks after the arrival of new headteacher, Terry Claridge, and inspectors highlighted the several recent changes in its senior leadership and said that had contributed to the school failing to ensure that all pupils consistently received a high-quality education.
The College, which has 1,189 students, received a ‘good’ rating in two areas – behaviour and attitudes plus personal development – with inspectors commenting that ‘there are positive relationships between staff and pupils’ and ‘the school has planned well for pupils’ broader development’.
It was the first Ofsted report at the school since the Covid pandemic and there has been a decline from a ‘good’ overall rating in October 2018.
Mr Claridge said: “Whilst we of course know that there is a huge amount more to do to get to where we need to be, we are pleased to receive a ‘good’ judgement in both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.
"Strong attendance, positive staff and pupil relations, calm lessons and engaged pupils are the foundation from which we will achieve further improvements across the curriculum.
"I am confident that our dedicated team and effective school improvement plan will ensure we continue the positive trajectory of the college.”
To address the areas for improvement raised by Ofsted, the college said it has a robust plan in place, including delivering a bespoke training programme for teachers and collaboratively reviewing and enhancing its curriculum and assessment processes.
Leaders say this will help to improve the quality of education with enhanced consistency in teaching, checking of pupils’ understanding, assessment processes and further support for pupils with special educational needs.
Mr Claridge added: “I may be new to the JFC community, but I am absolutely committed to achieving rapid, positive and sustainable transformation for our pupils.
"We have a child-first mentality and we now look forward to working together as colleagues and with our pupils, parents and the trust to embed improvements and provide pupils with the best possible education.”
The Ofsted inspectors did highlight positive areas of the school, including that there is an ambitious and well-planned curriculum in place for most subjects and that many teachers have good subject knowledge, present information clearly and check pupils’ understanding
There is a clear behaviour system that pupils understand, the inspection found, and the school has successfully worked on improving behaviour. Most pupils are polite and well mannered. They conduct themselves well during breaks and lunchtimes
The range of after-school sporting clubs, which pupils enjoyed attending, was flagged up.
Effective systems are in place to ensure that pupils attend school regularly, the report said, and most staff feel well supported by leaders and are proud to work at the school.