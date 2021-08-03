Melton schools team raise thousands of pounds with gruelling run

Mowbray Education Trust employees, Hayley Cheeseman, Anna Butler, Heather Robinson and Matt Gray pictured at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday EMN-210308-090206001

Hayley Cheeseman, headteacher of The Grove Primary School, was joined by fellow Mowbray Education Trust employees Anna Butler, Heather Robinson and Matt Gray in the gruelling London Landmarks Half Marathon.

They generated more than £2,000 for Tommy’s Baby Loss Support Group by running the 13.1-mile course, which took them past iconic sites such as Nelson’s Column, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London.

The group trained for six months for the event, which had a field of 14,000 people who raised £4million for a range of charities.

Two of the Mowbray Education Trust employees pictured at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday EMN-210308-090216001

Hayley told the Melton Times: “We are all really proud to have raised money and awareness for such an important charity.

“It was a really inspiring day as there were over 14,000 people racing.

“People of all ages and from all walks of life.

“Everyone there had at least one thing in common: they were running for something or someone that matters to them.

The route for London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday EMN-210308-090156001

“We will definitely be doing it again.”

Anna added: “It was great to be able to represent the Mowbray education Trust and race as a team.