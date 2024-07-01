Melton schools' leader resigns from top role
Christine Stansfield is stepping down after a long association with Mowbray Education Trust, which manages seven schools in the area and town-based Oasis Preschool and Retreat.
Mrs Stansfield was also a long-serving principal of John Ferneley College until stepping down to concentrate on her senior role with the Trust.
A spokesperson for the Trust told the Melton Times: "After more than 14 years of service to John Ferneley College and the Mowbray Education Trust, our CEO, Christine Stansfield, has advised the Mowbray Education Trust (MET) board of her plan to resign so that she may take up other opportunities.
"Trustees have accepted her resignation, feel grateful for her contribution, and wish her well in her future endeavours.
"Trustees have agreed a resignation date of Thursday July 11 and they will be working closely with the MET executive team on a transition plan and interim arrangements."
It has been a difficult period for John Ferneley College after Ofsted inspectors rated the Scalford Road secondary school as ‘requires improvement’ earlier this year after finding that ‘some pupils do not achieve as well as they could’ and ‘some parents are dissatisfied with the school’.
The inspection was carried out just two weeks after Terry Claridge arrived as headteacher at the 1,189-pupil school.
Mowbray Education Trust also manages Leicestershire’s biggest primary school, Brownlow Primary, in Melton, and town-based Sherard Primary and The Grove Primary.
It’s other schools are Ab Kettleby Primary, Somerby Primary and Shepshed-based Iveshead School.
