Melton school’s extension opened by long-serving Glynis
A long-serving member of staff was given the honour of officially opening the extension to the dining room at Melton’s Long Field Spencer Academy.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:53 pm
Glynis Martin, who has worked there for 26 years, revealed a plaque showing the new wing has been named after her.
In a short speech she told staff and students: “I hope this new dining hall will provide a place to meet friends and eat great food for many years to come.”