Melton school scoops top gardening contest awards
Pupils and staff at Melton’s Long Field Spencer Academy have been celebrating winning awards in Melton In Bloom’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee gardening competition.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:23 am
- 1 min read
The Gardening Group, led by Mrs Needham, won gold in the secondary school category and they were presented with their award by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.
There was also success for Long Field in the East Midlands In Bloom competition, winning gold for Best Wildlife Garden, principal Chris Haggett getting a discretionary award and Kian Gant winning the Doug Stacey Young person Award.