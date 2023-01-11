Rosalind Hopkins, executive head teacher at Birch Wood Area Special School in Melton

The Grange Drive school, which teaches students up to the age of 19, already had the basic National Autism Society (NAS) accreditation but assessors have now upgraded it to advanced status.

More than 40 per cent of the school’s 225 students have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum and staff say the new accreditation is further evidence of its teaching excellence in the area.

Executive head teacher, Rosalind Hopkins, told the Melton Times: “The advanced level meets a very demanding criteria and it now makes us the only all-through, all-range special school to have it within the Leicestershire local authority area.

"It is a big thing for the school to have because in our setting, because we have children with such a range of needs, it does make it more difficult to get the advanced accreditation.”

Assessors carried out interviews with members of the school’s leadership team and observed lessons, as well as conducting surveys with parents, carers and students, before making their final decision.

"It reassures parents that we have that understanding of their child’s needs,” Mrs Hopkins added.

“It’s nice for families in Melton to know they have a local school that can meet these needs.”