Melton’s Oasis Pre-School is saved from closure

Parents are celebrating this afternoon (Tuesday) after it was announced that Oasis Pre-School has been saved from closure.

Mowbray Education Trust said in May that funding issues and a shortage of children attending meant the service was no longer viable, prompting a petition being raised by parents to save it and crisis talks being held with local councillors and officials.

The Oasis Family Centre at Melton EMN-190907-141213001

And the trust said this afternoon that it was ‘delighted’ to announce that Oasis pre-school will remain open in September, thanks to a new partnership with Leicestershire County Council.

It said the trust board had given an assurance on the future of Oasis for the next academic year, to give time for the new partnership to be put into place.

The link-up will see additional funding for improvements to the building, on the site of The Grove Primary School on Asfordby Road, and additional staff training, to enhance the service to families.

Alongside the existing pre-school, this will enable Oasis to offer a number of funded places for local children with additional needs who would otherwise have to travel to specialist settings across the county.

Oasis Family Centre manager Victoria Conyers outside the group's new venue, at The Grove Primary School in Melton EMN-190907-141202001

Christine Stansfield, CEO of the trust, said: “We are delighted that we’ve been able to keep Oasis open and we look forward to an exciting future, working in partnership with Leicestershire County Council and supporting even more local children.

“I want to personally thank and pay tribute to the outstanding staff at Oasis who have worked so hard through this difficult time.

“We would also like to thank Melton Borough Council councillors and officers for their constructive support and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them in the future.”

Victoria Conyers, centre manager of Oasis, said; “We are extremely pleased the centre will continue to serve the most deserving families and excited to welcome children into ‘The Retreat’ at Oasis; playing and exploring alongside our pre-school children.

Oasis Family Centre children who are enjoying their new headquarters at The Grove School in Melton EMN-190907-141224001

“I want to thank our parents and the local community for their fantastic support over the past few weeks.”

Oasis is once again taking new bookings for places at the pre-school from September, where it will continue to offer up to 30 hours of free childcare a week for children aged two to four.

Email Oasis at admin@oasiscentre.org.uk or call staff on 01664 500424.