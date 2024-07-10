Sherard Primary School art week displays

Pupils at a Melton Mowbray primary school have been demonstrating their impressive art skills.

They produced a great range of artwork at Sherard Primary School in celebration of Children’s Art Week, with the theme inspired by Henri Rousseau’s painting, ‘Surprised!’, which shows a tiger, illuminated by a flash of lightning, preparing to pounce on its prey during a raging gale.

Local artist Caroline McPherson attended the school to teach pupils about different forms of art through a sequence of themed lessons and worked with them to imagine and bring their artwork to life.

The pupils’ work took the form of 3D sculptures, collages, paintings and drawings.

Artwork produced by Sherard Primary School pupils

Once completed, each year group showcased their work in a whole school gallery for all to see and enjoy.

Helena Blumfield, Headteacher at Sherard Primary School, said: “It was a magical week where the children were able to immerse themselves in the lessons and really focus on their artwork.

"There was an art buzz around the school and the children were delighted to see their work on display.

"Parents were also thrilled to come into school and see the Rousseau inspired artwork.”

In addition to creating works of art, the children also practiced their writing skills by drafting imaginative pieces to describe their thoughts on the ‘Surprised!’ painting and even produced music inspired by the image.

Hosting the Art Week, the school aimed to stimulate children’s imaginations and teach them how to think about art from an artist’s perspective, building their understanding of art and culture.

The week of creative immersion also bolstered Mowbray Education Trust’s mission to support the development of the ‘whole child’ by giving pupils the opportunity to express themselves artistically and build creative skillsets.

Sam Snodin, reception class teacher and music subject leader at the school, said: “Every child had a part to play in this incredible celebration of art.

Sherard Primary School art week displays

"Each piece was unique and showed how talented the pupils at Sherard Primary School are.

"I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.”