Melton pupils put their linguistic skills to the test
Pupils in the Mowbray Education Trust family of schools have been putting their linguistic skills to the test in a fun-filled week of language-themed activities to celebrate the European Day of Languages.
By Nick Rennie
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 1:10pm
Children took part in a variety of exciting and immersive activities, from Spanish dancing and making pizzas to a language-themed treasure hunt and learning about European art styles.
They were also treated to an array of language sessions, including German, Spanish and Italian, from specialists to help enrich their linguistic knowledge and confidence with MFL speaking.