Melton pupils enjoy day in the Vale of Belvoir sun

Grove Primary was among the first schools to visit the Belvoir Estate this summer and were joined by some very special guests, the deputy mayor and mayoress of Melton Alan and Jane Hewson.

The pupils, aged seven to 11, took part in various cricket skill drills before enjoying a picnic lunch. In the afternoon they played cricket games, had a go at orienteering, flew the birds of prey and watched a sheepdog demonstration.

Councillor Hewson said: “We really enjoyed our day with the children, coaches and volunteers.Everyone was kept busy learning new skills and team building in a very inclusive, informative and fun-filled way.

Deputy Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and his wife Jane with Melton schoolchildren enjoying a day of sport and outdoor learning with the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust. EMN-210617-133635001

“What a great way to showcase our beautiful local countryside to a younger generation. It was so good to be able to see a little of the fantastic work being done in our own community. We hope you succeed in bringing joy and opportunities to many more children.”

Over the summer term the trust will welcome around 1,300 children from primary and special needs schools to the estate.