Pupils check out the new mural at St Francis Primary School in Melton

The giant art project, which is five metres wide and more than four metres high, has been revealed at St Francis Primary School in the town.

It is made up of 350 pieces of artwork created by the school’s 205 pupils and several staff from the Kathryn Saunby Art Studio, which is based in Norman Way.

The work was produced through workshops over two days, with each year group creating a different element of the mural, from the leaves in reception class through to flowers and animals in years five and six.

Pupils work on the new mural at St Francis Primary School in Melton

The piece is displayed in the main foyer of the school for future pupils and staff to enjoy.

Studio owner, Kathryn, said: “Many teachers commented on the positive and calming effect on the children, especially those that sometimes struggle within the school environment and many parents took the time to tell the studio how much enjoyment their children had.”

There was lots of positive feedback from the pupils too

Lia (9) said: “The workshop was really good and I loved the woodland with all the animals on the mural.”

The new mural at St Francis Primary School in Melton

And seven-year-old Liam commented: “I loved it and it’s cool that it’s something of mine that will stay in school forever.”

The studio has been teaching arts and crafts for 12 years and it recently started an Artistry project, which aims to make art more accessible to schoolchildren, teaching techniques, skills and art history.