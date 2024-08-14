Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Students at Melton Vale Sixth Form College will receive their A-level results early tomorrow morning (Thursday).

They are among thousands of Leicestershire pupils who are hoping for grades good enough to get them on university, college and apprenticeship courses or to help them get full time employment.

Around 3,000 county pupils are set to find out their A / AS Level , T Level and vocational technical qualifications (VTQ) grades, alongside a majority of BTEC results.

More than 7,960 pupils will find out their GCSE grades next Thursday, August 22.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said “We’re thinking about everyone receiving exam results this summer.

“We know a lot of work has gone into preparing for these and waiting can be an anxious time.

“We wish you all the very best.

"We hope you achieve the outcomes you were hoping for and are looking forward to taking those next steps in life, whether through further education or training, or by entering the world of work.

“But please remember, if your results are not what you hoped for, there are lots of options available and support is out there.”

Guidance and support for pupils receiving their results should be available from their school or college where staff will be able to advise on the options available.

Anyone who wishes to appeal or query a grade award should contact their local school or college directly.

If you feel your grade has been awarded in error after a review has been carried out, you must submit an appeal to the exam board.

More information on appeals can be found by clicking HERE .

The county council offers support to young people in Leicestershire aged 16 to 19 through signposting to available services, and individual support up to 25 for people with special educational needs, to help them get into education, employment and training: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/jobs-and-volunteering/skills-for-jobs/careers-advice-for-young-people-aged-16-19.

Any young people worried or in need of mental wellbeing support can visit www.startaconversation.co.uk/find-help and www.teenhealth.org.uk and if you aren’t sure which career to pursue, you can also get careers guidance from your school or the National Careers Service .