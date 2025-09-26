Chris Haggett - principal at Melton's Long Field Spencer Academy

When Chris Haggett started as principal at Long Field Spencer Academy back in 2015 exam results were very poor and teachers were desperate to leave but he says he fell in love with the place.

He has now been in charge at the Melton Mowbray secondary school for a decade and things are very different after a complete change of ethos for students and staff and the exciting prospect of a major expansion on the horizon.

As Chris reflected on his 10 years at the school he says the main focus was to make it a ‘nice play’ to work and to study and achieve the difficult balance of making schooldays fun but academically successful.

He told the Melton Times: “When I started we had 400 students, we’ve now got 900.

Chris Haggett pictured back in 2017 on GCSE results day with student Paulina Kozlowska

"Long Field had one of the worst set of results in the country, staff were disappearing left, right and centre and we had a million pound deficit.

“I had worked in outstanding schools all my life but despite the problems I fell in love with Long Field from the start.”

Chris, who is 50, saw potential in the school and GCSE results are now impressive in key subjects such as English, Maths, Science and Languages with an Ofsted rating of ‘good’, when inspectors referenced the ‘school’s positive and quirky nature’ and how proud staff and pupils were to be there.

"I’m proud of the ethos of the school – it’s now a fun place to come but the students are also doing really well,” he said.

Chris Haggett pictured with his dance partner at a ballroom competition at Blackpool earlier this year

“We like to give our children opportunities and we’ve now got 58 clubs in school which I think is pretty good.”

Plans were recently announced to expand Long Field by 300 students over a five-year period with some exciting new facilities set to be built and renovations to existing buildings which have been there since the school opened in 1982.

Work starts in November to create a 250-seat theatre, a skylit art room, drama studio, new tech classrooms and an outdoor netball court. Everything should be open by the summer of 2027.

Chris explained: “I wanted to wait until we could expand while continuing to run the school the way I want it to so that the model which works so well for us can expand with extra students.”

One of his biggest challenges was the Covid pandemic when students and staff had to cope with highly disruptive lockdowns.

Most students head to Melton Vale Sixth Form College for A-levels when they leave but Chris would like more apprenticeship opportunities being made available in the Melton area too.

Ballroom dancing provides a welcome chance to relax away from school – Chris is preparing to compete at the British Championships in October at Blackpool Winter Gardens, where he and his partner are favourites to win for the first time.

He said: “I used to run but I would still think about school. When you are dancing you have to focus, on your partner, on the timing and the music. I love it.”

On his future focus for Long Field, Chris added: “From where we came from, we are now the second most popular Leicestershire school in terms of applications. I’ve got 12 years left here and I’m looking forward to it.”