A previous 'Meet The Groups' event hosted by Melton u3a

The organisation is ideal for those who want to try something new, need to increase activity, want to get out more or just make new friends.

Melton Mowbray u3a has over 500 members and around 60 groups covering a wide range of interests and activities.

On Thursday January 19 they are holding their annual ‘Meet the Group’s event, which is open to everyone.

The meeting is at the Baptist Church, on Leicester Road, and starts at 10am.

Linda Faulks, groups co-ordinator for Melton u3a, said: “They are friendly and inclusive and you would be assured of a warm welcome.

“People can come with a friend or alone.

“Their meet and greet team will be there to welcome them and answer any questions.

“The event showcases the groups to existing and future members and a wide range of subject areas will be covered, from photography to wood carving from languages to walking, family history to reading and so many more.”

Formed over 30 years ago, there are now over 1,000 u3as across the UK, with thousands of interest groups between them and more than 400,000 members.

A recent national survey of members reported major benefits to being part of the u3a in terms of confidence, combatting loneliness, feeling supported in

new communities, learning new skills and, perhaps most important of all, feeling valued and enjoying life.